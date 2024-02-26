Q4 2024 Workday Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Welcome to Workday's Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand it over to Justin Furby, Vice President of Investor Relations.



Justin Allen Furby - Workday, Inc.



Thank you, operator. Welcome to Workday's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. On the call, we have Carl Eschenbach, our CEO; Aneel Bhusri, our Executive Chair; Zane Rowe, our CFO; and Doug Robinson, our Co-President. Following prepared remarks, we will take questions. Our press release was issued after close of market and is posted on our website where this call is being simultaneously webcast.



Before we get started, we want to emphasize that some of our statements on this call, particularly our guidance, are based on the information we have as of today and include forward-looking statements regarding our financial results, applications, customer demand, operations and other matters. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the press release