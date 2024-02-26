Q4 2023 Revolution Medicines Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Revolution Medicines fourth quarter and full year 2023 conference call. (Operator Instructions) Once again, please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Erin Graves, Senior Director of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Erin Graves - Revolution Medicines Inc - Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to the fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call. Joining me on today's call are Dr. Mark Goldsmith, Revolution Medicines' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jack Anders, our Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Wei Lin, our Chief Medical Officer, will join us for the Q&A portion of today's call.
As we begin, I would like to note that our presentation will include statements regarding the current beliefs of the company with respect to our business that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private
