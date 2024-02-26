Q4 2023 Skywater Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Audra, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the SkyWater Technology fourth quarter 2023 financial results conference call. Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Claire McAdams, Investor Relations for SkyWater. Please go ahead.



Claire McAdams - Headgate Partners LLC - IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to SkyWater's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call. With me on the call today from SkyWater are Thomas Sonderman, Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Manko, Chief Financial Officer.



I'd like to remind you that our call is being webcast live on SkyWater's Investor Relations website at ir.skywatertechnology.com. The webcast will be available for replay shortly after the call concludes. On our IR website, we have also posted an investor slide presentation as well as a new financial supplement to accompany today's call.



During the call, any statements made