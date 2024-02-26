Half Year 2024 Cooper Energy Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Jane Norman - Cooper Energy Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Great. Thank you very much, and good morning. I appreciate you joining the Cooper Energy half-year results webcast and presentation. My name is Jane Norman, Managing Director and CEO of Cooper Energy, and I'm joined by Chief Financial Officer, Dan Young; and Chief Operating Officer, Chad Wilson.



After the presentation, we will be hosting the Q&A session, and we welcome your questions. The presentation and announcement were released to the ASX this morning and are available on the Cooper Energy website. Today's webcast is being recorded and the playback will be available on our website later today.



Please note