Half Year 2024 Vector Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to Vector Limited's conference call and webcast. To discuss the company's financial and operational results for the half year ended December 31, 2023. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference call is being recorded today.



I would now like to hand you over to Vector's chair, Doug McKay, who will take you through the call. Please go ahead, Doug



Doug McKay Vector Ltd-Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair



(spoken in foreign language) Hello, everyone, and welcome to this presentation. I'm Doug McKay, Vector's chair. Today, we're going through Vector's results briefing for the half year ended December 31, 2023.



Joining me on the call is Group Chief Executive Simon Mackenzie, and Chief Financial Officer, Jason Hollingworth. We'll start the presentation with comments from Simon on overall group performance. Then Jason will go into more detail. Simon will then talk about the current and future market outlook. Then I will come back to talk about the dividend. After