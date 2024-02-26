Q4 2023 CarGurus Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Kirndeep Singh - CarGurus Inc - VP, Head - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon. I'm delighted to welcome you to CarGurus fourth-quarter and full year 2023 earnings call. With me on the call today are Jason Trevisan, Chief Executive Officer; Sam Zales, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Elisa Palazzo, Chief Financial Officer.



During the call, we will be making forward-looking statements which are based on our current expectations and beliefs. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Information concerning those risks and uncertainties is discussed in our SEC filings, which can be found on the SEC's website