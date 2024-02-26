Q4 2024 Zoom Video Communications Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Okay. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Zoom's Q4 FY '24 Earnings Webinar. As a reminder, today's webinar is being recorded. And now I would like to hand things over to Tom McCallum, Head of Investor Relations.



Tom McCallum - Zoom Video Communications, Inc. - Head of IR



Thank you, David. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Zoom's earnings video webinar for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024. I'm joined today by Zoom's Founder and CEO, Eric Yuan; and Zoom's CFO, Kelly Steckelberg.



Our earnings press release was issued today after the market closed and may be downloaded from the Investor Relations page at investors.zoom.us. Also on this page, you'll be able to find a copy of today's prepared remarks and a slide deck with financial highlights that, along with our earnings release, include a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results.



During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the first quarter and full year 2025. Our expectations regarding financial and