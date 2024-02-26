Q4 2023 PowerSchool Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Shane Harrison - PowerSchool Holdings Inc - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, to PowerSchool's earnings conference call for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. I wanted to first let you know that we posted a slide deck to the Investor Relations section of our website that accompanies our remarks here.



On the call today, we have PowerSchool's CEO, Hardeep Gulati; and President and CFO, Eric Shander. Before getting started, I'd like to emphasize that this call, including the Q&A portion, will include statements related to the expected future results for our company, which are therefore forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from our projections due to a number of risks and