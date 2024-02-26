Feb 26, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining today's SESAI. Corporation Fourth Quarter 2020 30 lender calls. My name is Tia, and I will be your moderator for today's call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions.



And answers at the end. If you would like to ask a question, please press star one or your telephone keypad. It is my pleasure to pass the call over to Kyle Pilkington, legal officer. Please proceed.



Kyle Pilkington - SES AI Corp - Chief Legal Officer



Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our conference call covering our fourth quarter 2023 results and financial guidance for 2020. For joining me today are Chip Chow, who Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and GeneAtlas Chief Financial Officer. We issued our shareholder letter just after 4 p.m. today, which provides a business update as well as our financial results, you'll find a press release with a link to our shareholder letter and today's conference call webcast in the Investor Relations section of our