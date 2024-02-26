Feb 26, 2024 / 10:30PM GMT

Presentation

Feb 26, 2024 / 10:30PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Virginia Spring

Articore Group Ltd - Vice President, Investor Relations

* Martin Hosking

Articore Group Ltd - Group Chief Executive Officer

* Robert Doyle

Articore Group Ltd - Chief Financial Officer



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Owen Humphries

Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited - Analyst



=====================

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Articore 1H FY24 results. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Virginia Spring, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Virginia Spring - Articore Group Ltd - Vice President, Investor Relations



Good morning to our Australian participants, and good afternoon and evening for those joining us from the Northern Hemisphere. My name is Virginia Spring, and I am responsible for Investor