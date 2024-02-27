Full Year 2023 Bouygues SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Olivier Roussat - Bouygues SA - Group CEO



Well, good morning to one and all. That is our new corporate firm, highlighting our employees, their knowhow, which is our only real asset, and this is why we have put them front and center of stage.



Now before beginning today's presentation, I'd just like to say a few words on this cover slide. This is assuming pool that will be completed for the diving competitions and artistic swimming competitions in this summer's Olympic Games. You can see the good integration into the environment with the use of solar panels and timber, which will considerably reduce our carbon footprint.



Okay. Let's now move on directly into our presentation. And I'm on Page 4. Our results for 2023 are good, very good. We've achieved the goals we set ourselves. Our sales reached EUR 55 billion, COPA up 3%, sales up 11% by comparison with the 2022 pro forma statements. Equans is rolling out its strategic plan, on target, it's COPA margin was 2.9%, which is the upper end of the range announced at the Capital Markets Day when we announced between 2.5% and 3%. Our net debt has