Feb 27, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Presentation
Feb 27, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Daniel Edwards Jenkins
Western Midstream Partners, LP - Director of IR - Western Midstream Holdings LLC
* Kristen S. Shults
Western Midstream Partners, LP - Senior VP & CFO - Western Midstream Holdings LLC
=====================
Daniel Edwards Jenkins - Western Midstream Partners, LP - Director of IR - Western Midstream Holdings LLC
Welcome to Western Midstream's Fourth Quarter 2023 Post Earnings Call Fireside Chat with our Chief Financial Officer, Kristen Shults.
Questions and Answers:Daniel Edwards Jenkins - Western Midstream Partners, LP - Director of IR - Western Midstream Holdings LLC
To start us off, can you provide an overview of WES' fourth quarter results and what some of the key drivers were for our strong fourth quarter performance?
Kristen S. Shults - Western Midstream Partners, LP - Senior VP & CFO - Western Midstream Holdings