Q1 2024 Bank of Nova Scotia Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 12:15PM GMT

John McCartney - The Bank of Nova Scotia - Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Scotiabank's 2024 First Quarter Results Presentation. My name is John McCartney, and I'm Head of Investor Relations here at Scotiabank. Presenting to you this morning are Scott Thomson, Scotiabank's President and Chief Executive Officer; Raj Viswanathan, our Chief Financial Officer; and Phil Thomas, our Chief Risk Officer.



Following our comments, we'll be glad to take your questions. Also present to take questions are the following Scotiabank executives: Aris Bogdaneris from Canadian Banking; Jacqui Allard from Global Wealth Management; and Francisco Aristeguieta from International Banking.



Before we start and on behalf of those speaking today, I will refer you to Slide 2 of our presentation, which contains Scotiabank's caution regarding forward-looking statements. With that, I will now turn the call over to Scott.



L. Scott Thomson - The Bank of Nova Scotia - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, John, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first call of