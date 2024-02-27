Q4 2023 Macy's Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Macy's, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to Pamela Quintiliano, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Quintiliano, you may now begin.



Pamela Nagler Quintiliano - Macy's - Inc. - Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. With me on the call today are Tony Spring, our CEO; and Adrian Mitchell, our COO and CFO. Along with our fourth quarter 2020 press release, a presentation has been posted on the Investors Section of our website, macysinc.com, and is being displayed live during today's webcast.



Unless otherwise noted, the comparisons we provide will be versus 2022. Comparisons to 2019 are provided where appropriate to best benchmark performance. All references to our prior expectations, outlook or guidance refer to information provided on the November 16 earnings call, unless otherwise noted. All forward-looking statements are subject