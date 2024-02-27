Q4 2023 Privia Health Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Privia Health Group fourth-quarter 2023 conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the call over to Robert Borchert, SVP, Investor and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.



Robert Borchert - Privia Health Group Inc - Senior VP & IR



Thank you, Shannon, and good morning, everyone. Joining me are Parth Mehrotra, our Chief Executive Officer; and David Mountcastle, our Chief Financial Officer. This call is being webcast and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of priviahealth.com.



Today's financial press release and slide presentation are posted on the Investor Relations pages of priviahealth.com. Following our prepared comments, we will open the line for questions. Please limit yourself to one question only and return to the queue if you have a follow up so we can get to as many questions as possible.



The financial results reported today are preliminary and are not final until