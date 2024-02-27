Feb 27, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Privia Health Group fourth-quarter 2023 conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the call over to Robert Borchert, SVP, Investor and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.
Robert Borchert - Privia Health Group Inc - Senior VP & IR
Thank you, Shannon, and good morning, everyone. Joining me are Parth Mehrotra, our Chief Executive Officer; and David Mountcastle, our Chief Financial Officer. This call is being webcast and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of priviahealth.com.
Today's financial press release and slide presentation are posted on the Investor Relations pages of priviahealth.com. Following our prepared comments, we will open the line for questions. Please limit yourself to one question only and return to the queue if you have a follow up so we can get to as many questions as possible.
The financial results reported today are preliminary and are not final until
Q4 2023 Privia Health Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 27, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...