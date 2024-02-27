Q4 2023 R1 RCM Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day. My name is Ellie, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the R1 RCM Incorporated conference call. (Operator Instructions) Evan Smith, you may now begin the conference.



Evan Smith - R1 RCM Inc. - SVP of Finance & IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning. Certain statements made during this call may be considered forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, any statements about our future growth plans and performance, including statements about our strategic and cost-savings initiatives, our liquidity position, our growth opportunities and our future financial performance are forward-looking statements.



These statements are often identified by the use of words such as anticipate, believe, estimate, intend, design, may, plan, project, would and similar expressions or variations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking