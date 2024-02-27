Feb 27, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Perrigo Fourth Quarter and 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that this call is being recorded today, Tuesday, February 27, 2024. I would now like to turn the conference over to Bradley Joseph. Please go ahead.
Bradley Joseph - Perrigo Company plc - VP of Global IR & Corporate Communications
Good morning, and welcome to Perrigo's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I hope you all had a chance to review our release issued this morning. A copy of the earnings release and presentation for today's discussion are available within the Investors section of the perrigo.com website.
Joining today's call are President and CEO, Patrick Lockwood-Taylor; and CFO, Eduardo Bezerra.
I would like to remind everyone that during this call, participants will make certain forward-looking statements. Please refer to the important information for shareholders and investors and safe harbor language regarding these statements in our release issued earlier this
Q4 2023 Perrigo Company PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 27, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
