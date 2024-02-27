Q4 2023 Ocwen Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Dico Akseraylian - Ocwen Financial Corp. - SVP, Corporate Communications



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Ocwen's fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call. Please note that our earnings release and slide presentation are available on our website. Speaking on the call will be Ocwen's Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Glen Messina; and Chief Financial Officer, Sean O'Neil.



As a reminder, the presentation and our comments today may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Federal Securities Laws.