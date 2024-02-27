Q4 2023 Carter's Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Carter's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. On the call today are Michael Casey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Richard Westenberger, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer; Kendra Krugman, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Creative and Growth Officer; and Sean McHugh, Vice President and Treasurer.



After today's prepared remarks, we will take questions as time allows. Carter's issued its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings press release earlier this morning. A copy of the release and presentation materials for today's call have been posted on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.carters.com.



Before we begin, let me remind you that statements made on this conference call and in the company's presentation materials about the company's outlook, plans and future performance are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, and the company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking