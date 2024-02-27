Feb 27, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the earnings conference call for the period ended December 31, 2023, for MidCap Financial Investment Corporation. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the call over to Elizabeth Besen, Investor Relations Manager for MidCap Financial Investment Corporation. Please go ahead.



Elizabeth Besen - MidCap Financial Investment Corp - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. Speaking on today's call are Tanner Powell, Chief Executive Officer; Ted McNulty, President; and Greg Hunt, Chief Financial Officer. Howard Widra, Executive Chairman, as well as additional members of the management team are on the call and available for the Q&A portion of today's call.



I'd like to advise everyone that today's call and webcast are being recorded. Please note that they are the property of MidCap Financial Investment Corporation and that any unauthorized broadcast in any form is strictly prohibited. Information about the audio replay of this call is available in our press release and I'd also like