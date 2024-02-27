Q4 2023 iRobot Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Welcome to the iRobot fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings conference call.



Karian Wong - iRobot Corp - Chief Accounting Officer



Thank you, Jamie, and good morning, everybody. Joining on today's call are iRobot's Interim CEO, Glen Weinstein; and Executive Vice President and CFO, Julie Zeiler.



Before I start the agenda for today's call, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future financial performance.



These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements. A discussion of these risk factors is fully detailed under the caption Risk Factors in our filings with the SEC. Related to our