Q4 2023 ReWalk Robotics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the fourth quarter and full year 2023 Lifeward earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Mike Lawless, CFO of Lifeward. Please go ahead.



Mike Lawless - Lifeward, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, Drew, good morning, and welcome to Lifeward's fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. I'm Mike Lawless, Lifeward's Chief Financial Officer, and with me on today's call is Larry Jasinski, our Chief Executive Officer.



Earlier this morning, Lifeward issued a press release detailing our financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2023. The press release and a webcast of this call can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Lifeward website at golifeward.com.



Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that any statements made on today's conference call that express a belief, expectation, projection, forecast, anticipation, or intent regarding future events and the company's future performance may be considered forward-looking