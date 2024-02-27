Q4 2023 Aaron's Company Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Mark Levy Aaron's Company Inc-VP of Finance&IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today are our Chief Executive Officer, Douglas Lindsay, President, Stephen Olsen, and Chief Financial Officer Kelly Wall, after our prepared remarks, we will open