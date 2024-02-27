Feb 27, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings and welcome to the Airsculpt Technologies fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Dennis Dean, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you again. Thank you, Dennis. You may begin.
Dennis Dean - AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. - CFO
Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us to discuss Aehr scope Technologies results for the fourth quarter. Joining me on the call today is the Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Dr. Aaron Rollins, and Chief Executive Officer, Todd Magazine.
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call may include forward-looking statements. These statements may include our future good opportunities in our growth. Risks and uncertainties that may impact these statements and could cause actual future results to differ materially from currently projected results are described in this morning's press release and the reports we will file with the SEC, all of which can be found on our
Q4 2023 Airsculpt Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 27, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...