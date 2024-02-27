Q4 2023 Airsculpt Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the Airsculpt Technologies fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Dennis Dean, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you again. Thank you, Dennis. You may begin.



Dennis Dean - AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. - CFO



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us to discuss Aehr scope Technologies results for the fourth quarter. Joining me on the call today is the Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Dr. Aaron Rollins, and Chief Executive Officer, Todd Magazine.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call may include forward-looking statements. These statements may include our future good opportunities in our growth. Risks and uncertainties that may impact these statements and could cause actual future results to differ materially from currently projected results are described in this morning's press release and the reports we will file with the SEC, all of which can be found on our