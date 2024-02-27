Q4 2023 Constellation Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Thank you, Latanya. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining Constellation Energy Corporation's business and earnings outlook call. Leading the call today are Joe Dominguez, Constellation's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Eggers, Constellation's Chief Financial Officer. They are joined by other members of Constellation's senior management team who will be available to answer your questions following our prepared remarks.



We issued an 8-K this morning, which includes our earnings release detailing 2023 results along with a separate press release and business outlook presentation to be covered on today's call, all of which can be found in the Investor Relations section of Constellation's