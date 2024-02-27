Q4 2023 Sterling Infrastructure Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Noelle Dilts - Sterling Infrastructure Inc - Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy



Thank you, Joanna. Good morning to everyone joining us, and welcome to Sterling Infrastructure's 2023 fourth quarter and full year earnings conference call and webcast.



I'm pleased to be here today to discuss our results with Joe Cutillo, Sterling's Chief Executive Officer; and Ron Ballschmiede, Sterling's Chief Financial Officer. Joe will open the call with an overview of the company and its performance in the quarter and year. Ron will then discuss our financial results and 2024 guidance, after which Joe will provide a market and full-year outlook. Then we will open the call up for questions. As a reminder, there are accompanying slides on