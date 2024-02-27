Feb 27, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Sylvie, and I will be your conference facilitator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the BTB Real Estate Investments 2023 fourth quarter and annual results conference call for which management will discuss the quarter ended December 31, 2023. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. Should you wish to follow the presentation in greater detail. Management has made a presentation available on BT. B's website at w. w. w. dot BTB. dash investor dash presentation dash quarterly meeting presentation.



The speakers' remarks there will be a question and answer period reserve exclusively for Anna. If you would like to ask a question during this time, simply press star followed by number one on your telephone keypad.



Before turning the meeting over to management. Please be advised that some of the statements that may be made during this call may be forward-looking in nature. Statements involve numerous factors and assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Both general, which give rise to the possibility