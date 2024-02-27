Q4 2023 FS KKR Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Robert Paun - FS KKR Capital Corp. - Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to FS KKR Capital Corp fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call.



In addition, FSK has posted on its website a presentation containing supplemental financial information with respect to its portfolio and financial performance for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.