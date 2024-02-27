Q4 2023 MPC Container Ships ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



MPC Container Ships Q4 2023 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded.



I'll now turn the call over to speakers. Please begin.



Constantin Baack - MPC Container Ships ASA - CEO



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and good morning, everyone. This is Constantin Baack, CEO of MPC Container Ships, and I'm joined by our CFO, Moritz Fuhrmann. I would like to welcome you to our Q4 2023 earnings call. Thank you for joining us today to discuss MPC Container Ships's fourth-quarter earnings.



This morning, we have issued a soft market announcement covering MPCC's fourth-quarter and full-year results for the period ending December 31, 2023. The release as well as the accompanying presentation for this conference call call are available on the Investor & Media section of our website.



Please note and be advised that the material provided and our discussion today contain forward-looking statements and indicative figures. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied by forward-looking statements due to