Feb 27, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Helix Energy Solutions fourth-quarter and yearend 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded Tuesday, February 27, 2024. I would now like to turn the conference over to Brent Arriaga, Chief Accounting Officer. Please go ahead.
Brent Arriaga - Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc - Chief Accounting Officer
Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today on our conference call for our fourth-quarter 2023 earnings release. Participating on this call for Helix today are Owen Kratz, our CEO; Scotty Sparks, our COO; Erik Staffeldt, our CFO; Ken Neikirk, our General Counsel; and myself. Hopefully, you've had an opportunity to review our press release and the related slide presentation released last night. If you don't have a copy of these materials, both can be accessed through the For the investor page on our website at w. w. w. dot Helix CSG. dot com. The press release can be accessed under the Press Releases tab and the slide presentation may be accessed by clicking on
Q4 2023 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 27, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...