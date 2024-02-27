Feb 27, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q4 2023 Air Transport Services Group, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Joe Payne, Chief Legal Officer.
Joe Payne - Air Transport Services Group, Inc. - Chief Legal Officer
Good morning, and welcome to our fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call. We issued our earnings release yesterday after the market closed. It's on our website at atsginc.com.
Let me begin by advising you that during the course of this call, we will make projections and other forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results and other future events may differ materially from those we describe here. These forward-looking statements are based on information, plans, and estimates as of the date of this call. Air Transport Services Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in
Q4 2023 Air Transport Services Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 27, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...