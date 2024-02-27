Q4 2023 Douglas Dynamics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Douglas Dynamics Fourth Quarter 2023 earnings conference call. All participants will be in listen only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by zero. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. To ask a question. You may press star and one on your telephone keypad. And to withdraw from the question queue, please press star then two. I would now like to hand the call to Nathan LL, Vice President of IR. Please go ahead.



Nathan Elwell - Douglas Dynamics Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some of the comments that will be made during this conference call, including answers to your questions, will constitute forward-looking statements, and these forward-looking statements are subject to risks that could cause actual results to be materially different. Those risks include among others, matters that we have described in yesterday