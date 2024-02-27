Q4 2023 New Mountain Finance Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



John Kline - New Mountain Finance Corp - President and Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to New Mountain Finance Corporation's fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. On the line here with me today are Steve Klinsky, Chairman of NMFC and CEO of New Mountain Capital; Laura Holson, Chief Operating Officerof of NMFC; and Kris Corbett, CFO and treasurer of NMFC.



We are pleased to officially welcome, Chris who joins us from Blackstone credit where he was the senior vice president and treasuere of Blackstone BDC's. Steve is going to make some introductory remarks, but before he does, I'd like to ask Chris to make some important statements regarding today's call.



Kris Corbett - New