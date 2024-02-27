Feb 27, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Cracker Barrel fiscal 2024 second-quarter conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Kaleb Johannes, Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Transformation. Please go ahead.



Kaleb Johannes - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. - VP, IR



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Cracker Barrel's second-quarter fiscal 2024 conference call and webcast. This morning, we issued a press release announcing our second quarter results. In the press release and on the call, we'll refer to non-GAAP financial measures for the second quarter ended January 26, 2024.



The non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted to exclude the non-cash amortization of the assets recognized from the gains on the sale and leaseback transactions, expenses related to the company's CEO transition, expenses associated with the strategic transformation initiative, a corporate restructuring charge and an employee benefits policy change and related tax impact.



