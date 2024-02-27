Feb 27, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day. My name is Ellie, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Franklin Street Properties Corp. Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2023 Results Conference Call (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand over the call to Scott Carter, General Counsel. You may now begin the conference.
Scott Carter - Franklin Street Properties Corp - Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Treasurer, Secretary
Good morning, and welcome to the Franklin Street Propertiesâ Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2023 Earnings Call. Joining me this morning are George Carter, our Chief Executive Officer; John Demeritt, our Chief Financial Officer; Jeffrey Carter, our President and Chief Investment Officer; and John Donahue, President of FSP Property Management. Also joining me this morning are Toby Daley and Will Friend, Executive Vice President of FSP Property Management.
Please note that various remarks that we may make about future expectations, plans and prospects for the company may constitute forward
Q4 2023 Franklin Street Properties Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 27, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...