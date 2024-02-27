Q4 2023 Vitesse Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Vitesse Energy full-year 2023 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to Ben Messier, Director, Investor Relations and Business Development. Thank you. You may begin.



Ben Messier - Vitesse Energy Inc - Director, IR and Business Development



Good morning, and thank you for joining today. We will be discussing our financial and operating results for the full year of 2023, which we released yesterday. After market close. You can access our earnings release and presentation in the Investor Relations section of our website. We filed our Form 10-K with the SEC yesterday. I'm joined here this morning by Vitesse's Chairman and CEO, Bob Gerrity; our President, Brian Cree; and our CFO, Jimmy Henderson.



Our agenda for today's call is as follows. Bob will provide opening remarks on the year after Bob Brian will give you an operations update, and then Jamie will review our 2023 financial results and 2024 guidance. After the conclusion of our