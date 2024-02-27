Full Year 2023 Lagardere SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Emmanuel Rapin - Lagardere SA - Head of Financing & IR and Group Treasurer



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining this evening to the Lagardere's Full Year 2023 Results. I'm Emmanuel Rapin, Head of Financial Communication and I will be guiding you through the presentation. The conference is led today by Arnaud Lagardere, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lagardere SA of Hachette Livre, Sophie Stabile, Group CFO, Dag Rasmussen, Chairman and CEO of Lagardere Travel Retail Stephanie Ferran, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Hachette Livre. After the presentation we will have the Q&A session please click on the ask question tab ask question tab on the right top of the screen. Now I will be reading the question. from the financial analyst only.



Now I leave the floor to Arnaud Lagardere. Arnaud, the floor is yours.



Arnaud Lagardere - Lagardere SA - Chairman & CEO



Thank you so much. And let me just say a few words before leaving the floor to Sophie. Just to express that we are obviously extremely happy. We have another exceptional year.