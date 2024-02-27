Feb 27, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT

Brian Wolfe - Innovative Industrial Properties Inc - Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary



Thank you for joining the call. Presenting today are Alan Gold, Executive Chairman; Paul Smithers, President and Chief Executive Officer; David Smith, Chief Financial Officer; Catherine Hastings, Chief Operating Officer; and Ben Regin, Chief Investment Officer.



please refer to the documents filed by the Company with the SEC. Specifically,