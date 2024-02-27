Feb 27, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Myriad Genetics Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the call over to Matt Scalo. You may begin.
Matthew Scalo - Myriad Genetics, Inc. - SVP of IR
All right. Thanks, Michelle, and good afternoon, and welcome to the Myriad Genetics' Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call. During the call, we will review the financial results we released today. And afterwards, we will host a question-and-answer session.
Our quarterly earnings release was issued this afternoon on Form 8-K and can be found on our website at investor.myriad.com.
I'm Matt Scalo, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, and on the call today are Paul Diaz, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Scott Leffler, our Chief Financial Officer; Sam Raha, our Chief Operating Officer; and Mark Verratti, our Chief Commercial Officer.
This call can be heard live via webcast at investor.myriad.com, and a recording will be archived
Q4 2023 Myriad Genetics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 27, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...