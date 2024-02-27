Q4 2023 Myriad Genetics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Matthew Scalo - Myriad Genetics, Inc. - SVP of IR



All right. Thanks, Michelle, and good afternoon, and welcome to the Myriad Genetics' Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call. During the call, we will review the financial results we released today. And afterwards, we will host a question-and-answer session.



Our quarterly earnings release was issued this afternoon on Form 8-K and can be found on our website at investor.myriad.com.



I'm Matt Scalo, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, and on the call today are Paul Diaz, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Scott Leffler, our Chief Financial Officer; Sam Raha, our Chief Operating Officer; and Mark Verratti, our Chief Commercial Officer.



This call can be heard live via webcast at investor.myriad.com, and a recording will be archived