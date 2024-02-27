Feb 27, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Agilent Technologies Q1 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Regina, and I will be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions).
I will now hand you over to your host, Parmeet Ahuja, to begin. Please go ahead.
Parmeet Ahuja - Agilent Technologies India Private Limited - VP of IR
Thank you, Regina, and welcome, everyone, to Agilent's conference call for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. With me are Mike McMullen, Agilent's President and CEO; Padraig McDonnell, Agilent Chief Operating Officer and CEO-elect; and Bob McMahon, Agilent's Senior Vice President and CFO and acting President of the Diagnostics and Genomics Group. Joining in the Q&A will be Phil Binns, President of the Agilent Life Science and Applied Markets Group; and Angelica Riemann, our newly named President of the Agilent CrossLab Group.
This presentation is being webcast live. The news release for our first quarter financial results, investor presentation and information to supplement today's discussion along with the recording of
Q1 2024 Agilent Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 27, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...