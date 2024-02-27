Q4 2023 Clean Energy Fuels Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Clean Energy Fuels Fourth Quarter 2020 23 earnings conference call. At this time, all lines are in a listen only mode following the presentation, we'll conduct a question and answer session. If at any time during this call you require immediate assistance, please press star zero for the operator. This call is being recorded on Tuesday, February 27th, 2024.



I will now like to turn the conference over to Robert Realen, Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Robert Vreeland - Clean Energy Fuels Corp - CFO



Thank you, operator. Earlier this afternoon, Clean Energy released financial results for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31st, 2023. If you did not receive the release, it is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.cleanenergyfuels.com. The call is also being webcast. There will be a replay available on the website for 30 days before we begin, we'd like to remind you that some of the