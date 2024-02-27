Q4 2023 Xencor Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Xencor's fourth-quarter and year-end 2023 conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded at the company's request.



Now I would like to turn the call over to your speaker today, Charles Liles, Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. The floor is yours.



Charles Liles - Xencor, Inc. - IR



Thank you and good afternoon. Earlier today, we issued a press release which outlines the topics we plan to discuss today is available at www.xencor.com. Providing comments on the call are Bassil Dahiyat, President and Chief Executive Officer; Nancy Valente, Chief Development Officer; and Dane Leone, Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy. After the prepared remarks and presentation, we will then open up the call for your questions. And we will then be joined by John Desjarlais, Chief Scientific Officer; and John Kuch, Chief Financial Officer.



Slides that we are using