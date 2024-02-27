Q4 2023 Revolve Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Erik Randerson - Revolve Group, Inc. - VP of IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us to discuss Revolve's fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results.



I would also like to remind you that this conference call will include forward-looking statements, including statements related to our future growth, our inventory balance, our key priorities for 2024, including related investments, product category expansion, cost saving measures, international expansion and technology enhancements,