Q4 2023 Vaxcyte Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Bo, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Vaxcyte fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) And just a reminder, today's call is being recorded.



Now at this time, I'll turn things over to Mr. Andrew Guggenheim, President and Chief Financial Officer of Vaxcyte. Please go ahead, sir.



Andrew Guggenhime - Vaxcyte Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to Vaxcyte's earnings conference call to discuss our 2023 results and to provide a business update. I'm joined today by our Chief Executive Officer, Grant Pickering, and our Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Jim Wassil.



Earlier this afternoon, we issued a news release announcing our results. Copies of this and our other news releases for the corporate presentation and SEC filings can be found in the Investors and Media section of our website.

