Q4 2023 Progyny Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 09:45PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Progyny, Inc. fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode and the floor will be open for questions and comments after the presentation. It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, James Hart. The floor is yours.



James Hart - Progyny Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, John, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter conference call. With me today are Peter Anevski, CEO. Progyny, Michael Sturmer, our President, and Mark Livingston, CFO. Will begin with some prepared remarks before we open the call for your questions.



Before we begin, I'll remind you that our comments and responses to your questions today reflect management's views as of today only and will include statements related to our financial outlook for both the first quarter and full year 2024 and the assumptions and drivers underlying such guidance including the impact of our sales season and client launches and our expected utilization rates and mix,