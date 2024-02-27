Q4 2023 eBay Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. My name is Krista, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the eBay Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to John Egbert, Vice President of Investor Relations. John, you may begin your conference.
John Egbert -
Good afternoon. Thank you all for joining us for eBay's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today on the call are Jamie Iannone, our Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Priest, our Chief Financial Officer. We're providing a slide presentation to accompany our commentary during the call, which is available through the Investor Relations section of the eBay website at investors.ebayinc.com.
Before we begin, I'll remind you that during this conference call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures related to our performance. You can find the reconciliation of these measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures in our accompanying slide presentation. Additionally, all growth rates noted in
