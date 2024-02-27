Q4 2023 Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

With us today are Mr. Steve Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Barry Emerson, Chief Financial Officer of Big 5 Sporting Goods.



Steven Miller - Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our 2023 fourth-quarter conference call. Today, we will review our financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, as well as provide an outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.



I will now turn the call over to Barry to read our Safe Harbor statement.



Barry Emerson - Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Treasurer



Thanks, Steve. Except for statements of