Feb 27, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to MannKind Corporation 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Earnings Call.
As a reminder, this call is being recorded on February 27, 2024, and will be available for playback on the MannKind Corporation website shortly after the conclusion of the call until March 12, 2024 this call will contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated expectations. For further information on the Company's risk factors, please see the 10-K report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission this afternoon. The earnings release and the slide prepared for this presentation. Joining us today from MannKind are Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna, and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Binder.
I would now turn the conference over to Mr. Castagna. Please go ahead, sir.
Michael Castagna MannKind Corporation-CEO&Director
Thank you, Valerie. We have never seen
Q4 2023 MannKind Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 27, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...