Q4 2023 MannKind Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to MannKind Corporation 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Earnings Call.



As a reminder, this call is being recorded on February 27, 2024, and will be available for playback on the MannKind Corporation website shortly after the conclusion of the call until March 12, 2024 this call will contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated expectations. For further information on the Company's risk factors, please see the 10-K report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission this afternoon. The earnings release and the slide prepared for this presentation. Joining us today from MannKind are Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna, and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Binder.



I would now turn the conference over to Mr. Castagna. Please go ahead, sir.



Michael Castagna MannKind Corporation-CEO&Director



Thank you, Valerie. We have never seen