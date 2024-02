Q4 2023 LeMaitre Vascular Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the LeMaitre Vascular Q4 2023 financial results conference call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Joseph Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer of LeMaitre Vascular. Please go.



JJ Pellegrino - LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on our Q4 2023 conference call. With me on today's call is our CEO, George LeMaitre; and our President, Dave Roberts. Before we begin, I'll read our Safe Harbor statement. Today, we will make some forward-looking statements within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which is subject to risks and uncertainties wherever possible, we will tried to identify those forward-looking statements by using words such as believe, expect, anticipate, pursue, forecast and similar expressions. Our forward-looking statements are based on our estimates and assumptions as of today, February 27, 2024 and should not be relied upon as representing our estimates or views on