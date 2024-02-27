Feb 27, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Green Dot Corp. Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Tim Willi, Senior Vice President, Finance. Please go ahead, sir.
Timothy Wayne Willi - Green Dot Corporation - SVP of Finance & Corporate Development
Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Today, we are discussing Green Dot's fourth quarter 2023 financial and operating results. Following our remarks, we'll open the call for your questions. Our most recent earnings release that accompanies this call and webcast can be found at ir.greendot.com.
As a reminder, our comments may include forward-looking statements and expectations regarding future results and performance. Please refer to the cautionary language in the earnings release and in Green Dot's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q for additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially
Q4 2023 Green Dot Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 27, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...